Hardaway posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Clippers.

Drawing his first start since Jan. 30 with Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) unavailable, Hardaway posted an efficient but unspectacular stat line. Those who roster him in fantasy know what they're getting: a long-range specialist who rarely offers much outside of points and threes. His minutes have been inconsistent in recent weeks, too -- sometimes because of game flow, but sometimes because his shots aren't falling.