Hardaway posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Clippers.
Drawing his first start since Jan. 30 with Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) unavailable, Hardaway posted an efficient but unspectacular stat line. Those who roster him in fantasy know what they're getting: a long-range specialist who rarely offers much outside of points and threes. His minutes have been inconsistent in recent weeks, too -- sometimes because of game flow, but sometimes because his shots aren't falling.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Excels from downtown in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drills four threes in relief role•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Contributes 13 points from bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes off for 29 points•