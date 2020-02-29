Play

Hardaway recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-118 loss to the Heat.

Hardaway scored the Mavs' first eight points before failing to make a significant impact the rest of the way. On the plus side, the 27-year-old has bounced back from Wednesday's miserable shooting night at San Antonio (35.7 percent from the field) and has shot 47.7 percent from three in his last eight games.

