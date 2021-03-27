Hardaway posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Pacers.

Hardaway ended as Dallas' second scorer behind Kristaps Porzingis, who notched 31 points, and he delivered a strong shooting performance despite his struggles from deep. Hardaway can be a deadly scorer when he gets hot, but he has been very inconsistent and the fact that he regularly comes off the bench certainly limits his upside. He's a talented scorer but doesn't really bring much else to the table.