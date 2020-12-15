Hardaway registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 27 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Bucks.

Hardaway finished third in the Mavericks in scoring -- behind Luka Doncic's 27-point game and Josh Richardson's 23-point performance -- but struggled quite a bit with his shot, as he needed 13 shots to fall to reach the 17-point plateau. Hardaway can scoring with the best of them, but he has never shot at a high percentage and that shouldn't change here. He made 43.4 percent of his shots last season while also shooting a career-best 39.8 percent from three-point range.