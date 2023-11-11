Hardaway provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 144-126 victory over the Clippers.

Hardaway was productive off the bench despite his shooting woes, and his 17 points left him as one of Dallas' main scorers in this win. Hardaway has been on a tear and has scored 15-plus points in four games in a row.