Hardaway had 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 overtime victory over the Nets.

Hardaway missed the 113-111 loss against the Pelicans on Oct. 26, but he returned here and delivered his best scoring output of the season. Even though his upside will be capped given his role off the bench, Hardaway's scoring numbers have increased with each passing game and has surpassed the 15-point plateau in each of his last two outings, a streak he'd like to extend when the Mavericks take on the Thunder on Saturday.