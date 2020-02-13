Hardaway recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Kings.

Hardaway continued his strong season, reaching double figures for the sixth consecutive game. While his overall averages of 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 2.0 assists aren't overly impressive, the fact that Hardaway's doing it in just 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.3 percent from three is impressive. Due to his efficient shot and solid overall production, the veteran guard's worth a look is the majority of formats.