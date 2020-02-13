Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 19 in win
Hardaway recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Kings.
Hardaway continued his strong season, reaching double figures for the sixth consecutive game. While his overall averages of 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 2.0 assists aren't overly impressive, the fact that Hardaway's doing it in just 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.3 percent from three is impressive. Due to his efficient shot and solid overall production, the veteran guard's worth a look is the majority of formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...