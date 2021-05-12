Hardaway posted 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

No starter saw more than Hardaway's 28 minutes during the blowout loss. He was the team's leading scorer, though his four-game streak of scoring at least 20 points came to an end.