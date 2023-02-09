Hardaway produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Clippers.

Hardaway delivered a solid performance on both ends of the court and ended up as one of Dallas' main scoring threats, showing good chemistry with Kyrie Irving. Hardaway is a streaky scorer, but when he's on, he can be a dominant shooter, and he seems to be starting one of those patented runs since he's scored at least 17 points in each of his last three outings.