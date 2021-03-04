Hardaway had 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.
Hardaway was able to lead the Mavericks and saw a spike in his usage due to the absence of Luka Doncic (back). He's always been a reliable scoring threat and is capable of putting up big numbers on any given night, but Hardaway's upside will be capped if he continues to come off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Contributes 13 points from bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes off for 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Big role in comeback victory•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Turns in empty 24-point performance•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops five threes•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Banished to bench•