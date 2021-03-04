Hardaway had 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Hardaway was able to lead the Mavericks and saw a spike in his usage due to the absence of Luka Doncic (back). He's always been a reliable scoring threat and is capable of putting up big numbers on any given night, but Hardaway's upside will be capped if he continues to come off the bench.