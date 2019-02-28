Hardaway had 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pacers.

Hardaway has scored at least 20 points in three straight games (and in five of the last seven). He's no longer the top offensive option like he was for the Knicks prior to the trade, but Hardaway's efficiency could be on the rise given that he now has Luka Doncic to set him up.