Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win
Hardaway had 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pacers.
Hardaway has scored at least 20 points in three straight games (and in five of the last seven). He's no longer the top offensive option like he was for the Knicks prior to the trade, but Hardaway's efficiency could be on the rise given that he now has Luka Doncic to set him up.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drains quartet of threes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Comes up big in comeback win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 12 points in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Top reserve wing in debut•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...