Hardaway registered 20 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes Friday in an exhibition victory versus Utah.

Hardaway made the most of his seven field-goal attempts, knocking down five shots -- including four from three-point range. The sharpshooter has averaged at least 2.3 triples per contest in each of his past five NBA seasons, giving him single-category appeal in fantasy. He worked mostly as a reserve last season but could move into the starting unit for the coming campaign.