Hardaway supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 win over the Warriors.

Hardaway scored at least 20 points for just the third time this season, giving the Mavericks a much-needed shot in the arm. Outside of Luka Doncic, the team has struggled to find a consistent scoring option. Reggie Bullock has been a disaster thus far and so perhaps Hardaway can build off this performance if he remains in the starting lineup. He is not necessarily a must-roster player but anyone looking for a points boost could certainly give him a look.