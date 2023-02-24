Hardaway (hamstring) contributed 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound over 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Spurs.

Hardaway missed back-to-back games heading into the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury, but it appears the extended time off was beneficial, as the veteran returned to action with an efficient and prolific scoring performance off the bench. He'd started 37 straight appearances until coming off the bench Thursday, but it's unclear if that was a permanent change or a way for Dallas to ease the shooting guard back into action. Either way, Hardaway has proven that he's capable of strong scoring outbursts regardless of his status in the starting lineup, but he doesn't offer much in terms of peripheral production, making him a risky play in most formats.