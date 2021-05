Hardaway had 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in Sunday's win over the Cavs.

Hardaway led the way for the Mavs and helped push the game out of reach after Luka Doncic was ejected early in the third quarter. The Michigan product has been on a heater over the last two weeks, as he entered Sunday averaging 27.4 points on 53.9 percent shooting in his previous five games. Over the last four games alone, Hardaway has 24 made three-pointers.