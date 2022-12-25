Hardaway delivered 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers.

Hardaway has struggled with consistency at times, but that has been one of the trademarks of his career, so fantasy managers should expect these ups and downs on a regular basis. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his 13 outings in December, though, and he has settled himself nicely as one of the top offensive threats in a Dallas offense that goes through Luka Doncic.