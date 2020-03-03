Hardaway had 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.

Hardaway scored at least 23 points for the fifth time in his last 13 appearances. Moreover, he's coming off what was by far his best month of the season, having posted February averages of 19.6 points (46.7 FG, 44.4 3Pt, 80.4 FT), 3.5 boards, 3.3 threes, 3.1 dimes and 0.6 steals in 32.8 minutes per night. Through two games in March it seems possible Hardaway will one-up himself this month.