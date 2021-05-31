Hardaway managed four points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

The 29-year-old struggled from the field Sunday, hitting just 1-of-8 shots while snapping his 22-game streak of at least one made three-pointer dating back to April 12. Before Sunday's dud, Hardaway was averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 three-pointers, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 51.2 percent field-goal shooting over his first three games of the playoffs. The eighth-year guard will look to bounce back shooting-wise in Game 5 on Wednesday.