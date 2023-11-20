Hardaway finished Sunday's 129-113 loss to the Kings with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the dominant presences in the offensive scheme for the Mavericks, but Hardaway is finding ways to make an impact when coming off the bench. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in double digits in nine games in a row while draining multiple threes in each of those outings, and he is playing a big role for the team despite not being a starter. Through those nine contests, Hardaway is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.