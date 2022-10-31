Hardaway racked up 21 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 win over the Magic.

Hardaway struggled from the field and made only 33 percent of his attempts, but he benefited from eight trips to the charity stripe to deliver his best scoring mark of the campaign. Hardaway has struggled with consistency at times and the fact that he holds a bench role doesn't help his upside, but he's managed to score at least 15 points in three of his last four contests.