Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores season-high 31 points
Hardaway totaled 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 victory over the Rockets.
Hardaway had his best game of the season Sunday, notching a season-best 31 points in 38 minutes. He has been a steady source of points over the past three games and the playing time has increased accordingly. He appears locked into a starting role, at least for the time being, and is worth taking a flier on in standard leagues while he is rolling.
