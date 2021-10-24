Hardaway recorded 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during a 103-95 win Saturday at Toronto.

Though he plays alongside active scorers like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, Hardaway benefits from opponents being focused on guarding his teammates. He frequently receives adequate physical space to attempt relatively uncontested three-pointers. Hardaway occasionally establishes an excellent scoring rhythm, like he did Saturday.