Hardaway notched 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hornets.

Hardaway was one of four players that surpassed the 10-point mark for Dallas, and he shot the ball at an accurate clip -- he only needed 10 shots to record his second straight game with 18 points. He has scored in double digits in each of his first four appearances of the season while shooting 41.3 percent from the field in that span.