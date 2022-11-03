Hardaway finished Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Jazz with three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 21 minutes.

Hardaway seemed to be in a bit of a groove, tallying 18-plus points in two of the last three games. Unfortunately, he also continued a trend of being off from the field the game after posting a big performance. If that trend continues to manifest, Hardaway would be in line for another solid scoring effort next time out.