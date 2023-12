Hardaway notched 32 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 win over the Lakers.

Hardaway returned after missing the previous game with back spasms, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three off the bench and finishing as one of two players with 30 or more points in a season-high outing. Hardaway has tallied at least 30 points in two games this season, connecting on four or more threes in nine outings.