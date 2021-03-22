Hardaway will come off the bench Sunday against Portland.
Hardaway stepped into the starting five for the last two games, but with Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) back in action, he'll move back to a reserve role. Against Portland on Friday, Hardaway went for 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a season-high 40 minutes.
