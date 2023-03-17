Hardaway (calf) said he is playing in Friday's game versus the Lakers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Hardaway will return Friday from his one-game absence due to a left calf contusion. He will likely receive an increased offensive workload and potentially a starting role with Luka Doncic (thigh) out and Kyrie Irving (foot) questionable.
