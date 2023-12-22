Hardaway is in the starting five for Friday's game versus Houston, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

With Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Kyrie Irving (heel) and Dante Exum (lower leg) all out, Hardaway will enter the starting lineup Friday. Hardaway has averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes across his last five appearances.