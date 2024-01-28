Hardaway logged 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 loss to the Kings.

Hardaway averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 made threes per night on 43.1 percent shooting across his last four games is realistic output for for the 31-year-old. Kyrie Irving (thumb) is amid a three-game absence, but Hardaway will represent an important bomber even when the Mavericks are at full health.