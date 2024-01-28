Hardaway logged 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 loss to the Kings.

Hardaway averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 made threes per night on 43.1 percent shooting across his last four games is a realistic output for the 31-year-old, who's coming back to Earth after totaling 97 points during a three-game stretch in mid-January. Kyrie Irving (thumb) is amid a three-game absence, but Hardaway will be an important rotational piece with the potential to boom even when the Mavericks are at full health.