Hardaway will come off the bench Wednesday at Charlotte, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway put up 36 points in 40 minutes in his start Saturday against Orlando, but he'll return to the second unit Wednesday. Trey Burke will start at shooting guard and Wes Iwundu at small forward versus the Hornets, while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) makes his season debut.
