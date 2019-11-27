Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shooting drops off in loss
Hardaway tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Mavericks' 114-99 loss to the Clippers.
After Hardaway put up 67 points across his previous three outings, coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged prior to Tuesday's contest that the veteran would remain the Mavs' starting shooting guard over Seth Curry. Though Hardaway saw his scoring production drop after his efficiency from the field and three-point range predictably fell off, he at least helped his cause by submitting a season-high steal total. The Clippers' suffocating perimeter defense probably factored into Hardaway's struggles on the offensive end, but he'll have a decent chance to bounce back Friday versus the Suns.
