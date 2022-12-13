Hardaway totaled 20 points (6-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 121-114 victory over Oklahoma City.

Hardaway got things going again Monday, nailing six triples en route to 20 points. After a pair of subpar games, it was nice to see Hardaway firing away from deep again, something the Mavericks are going to need him to do more regularly should they hope to reach their potential this season. While he does have a relatively empty fantasy game, he remains a viable asset in 12-team leagues, so long as he can maintain his offensive production.