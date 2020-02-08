Hardaway notched 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-118 loss at Washington.

Hardaway has scored 14 or more points in five of his last seven games, but the worrisome thing is that he's needing too many shots to reach those scoring figures. During that seven-game stretch, Hardaway averages 14.9 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and attempting 12.9 shots per contest.