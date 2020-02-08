Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shooting struggles continue
Hardaway notched 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-118 loss at Washington.
Hardaway has scored 14 or more points in five of his last seven games, but the worrisome thing is that he's needing too many shots to reach those scoring figures. During that seven-game stretch, Hardaway averages 14.9 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and attempting 12.9 shots per contest.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.