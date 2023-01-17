Hardaway (ankle) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

Hardaway will skip his second consecutive contest while working his way back from an ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers. His absence could open the door for either Frank Ntilikina or Dwight Powell to make another start, pending the status of Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), who is questionable. Hardaway's next chance to suit up arrives Friday versus the Heat.