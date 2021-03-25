Hardaway scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT) with four rebounds and four assists in a 128-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Hardaway's consistent scoring continued, as he now has scored in double figures in five consecutive games. The guard rarely offers much in terms of defensive stats, but his ability to score and toss in a handful of rebounds and assists keeps him fantasy relevant. Over his last five games, Hardaway has averaged 18.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 53.1 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from three.