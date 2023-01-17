Hardaway (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway left Saturday's loss to Portland early with a left ankle sprain and remained out for Sunday's rematch against the Trail Blazers. Head coach Jason Kidd said Hardaway did some shooting and worked on the stationary bike during Tuesday's practice but added that the veteran wing's availability for Wednesday's game against Atlanta likely won't be known until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.