Hardaway will miss Friday's game versus the Bulls due to left ankle soreness.
In a surprising turn of events, Hardaway went from unlisted on the initial injury report to sitting out Friday's contest, joining Kyrie Irving (foot), Josh Green (rest), Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Christian Wood (rest) as players who will skip the title. The Thunder's victory over the Jazz on Thursday was likely a factor in the decision, and it appears the Mavericks appear set to run out an irregular lineup Friday as a result. Hardaway could still play Sunday should the Mavericks pick up the win, which would keep the team's playoff hopes alive.
