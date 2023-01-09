Hardaway finished with 19 points (6-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway had a rough shooting performance, but he still managed to deliver a solid stat line in what turned out to be a surprising loss for the Mavericks. Hardaway has decent value in most leagues as long as he stays in a starting role for Dallas, and while he is a streaky player who can get hot or cold at any point of the game, he's finding decent levels of consistency. He's scored at least 14 points in five of his last six outings.