Hardaway recorded 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 victory over the Pelicans.

Hardaway has been thriving off the bench of late, and aside from ending just one rebound shy of a double-double in this one, it's also worth noting he extended his streak of games with 15 or more points to five. The veteran guard is averaging 17.6 points per game in a bench role this season.