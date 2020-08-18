Hardaway produced 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

He's overshadowed by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, but Hardaway has shown the ability to take over games throughout his seven-year career. Even though his role in Dallas is repressed by the productive duo alongside him, his value to the team is unquestioned. Through eight games in the bubble, Hardaway averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a respectable 41.3 percent shooting rate.