Hardaway finished Wednesday's 147-97 win over the Jazz with 17 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes.

Hardaway returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous two contests with a back injury. The 31-year-old guard has struggled with his efficiency lately, converting on just 34.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 31.7 percent of his three-point attempts in his last five appearances. However, Hardaway continues to be Dallas' go-to scoring option off the bench.