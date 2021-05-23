Hardaway compiled 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over the Clippers

Even when Luka Doncic throws down a prolific stat line, the difference between a win and a loss often comes down to the output from his supporting cast. Hardaway is the most consistent producer from that group. He showed his worth down the stretch this month with an average of 20.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over nine games while converting 52.4 percent of his shots.