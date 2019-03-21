Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Solid scoring effort in loss
Hardaway furnished 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three assists across 24 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Hardaway remained on the first unit Wednesday and put together a solid supplementary scoring effort. The veteran guard's 50.0 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Feb. 10, his third game with the Mavericks. Hardaway now has five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts after an uneven start to March, and he's drained multiple threes in eight of 10 contests thus far this month.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Starting in place of Doncic•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Back with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Average showing in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 10 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.