Hardaway furnished 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three assists across 24 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Hardaway remained on the first unit Wednesday and put together a solid supplementary scoring effort. The veteran guard's 50.0 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Feb. 10, his third game with the Mavericks. Hardaway now has five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts after an uneven start to March, and he's drained multiple threes in eight of 10 contests thus far this month.