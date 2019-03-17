Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Starting in place of Doncic
Hardaway will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Luka Doncic (knee) is out, so coach Rick Carlisle will bring Hardaway into the first unit. Across seven March games, he's averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.7 minutes.
