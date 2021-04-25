Hardaway will start Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Josh Richardson (hamstring) out, Hardaway will make his first start since April 3. In 20 starts this season, Hardaway has averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.0 minutes.
