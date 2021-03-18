Hardaway will start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Dorian Finney-Smith ruled out after the birth of his son, Hardaway is set to make his first start since Jan. 30. He's been one of Dallas' most reliable role players as of late, especially shooting from the three-point arc. Hardaway is averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per game this season and should see increased run with Finney-Smith out of the lineup.