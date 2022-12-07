Hardaway finished Tuesday's 116-115 win over Denver with 29 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes.

Hardaway kept his foot on the gas Tuesday, pouring in another six triples en route to a game-high 29 points. It's been quite a stretch for Hardaway, putting up top-20 value over the past week on the back of some incredible shooting. While this is clearly a sell-high opportunity, savvy managers will certainly be hesitant to bite given his track record. Simply put, managers are best to simply ride this out and move on, if and when he cools off.