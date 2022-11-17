Hardaway chipped in 28 points (10-26 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Rockets.

The 30-year-old maintained his bench role Wednesday even though Luka Doncic (rest) was held out, but Hardaway stepped up with a season-high 28 points after being held scoreless during Tuesday's narrow win over the Clippers. Hardaway has attempted at least 10 three-pointers in three of the last four matchups, and he's averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.8 minutes per game during that time.