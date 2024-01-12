Hardaway supplied 32 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 128-124 victory over the Knicks.

Dallas was without star point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) on Thursday, resulting in Hardaway landing in the starting lineup for the fifth time this season. The veteran guard came through in a big way against New York, tying his season high in scoring, with more than half of his points coming from three-point range. Hardaway doesn't typically produce much in the way of peripheral stats -- he came into Thursday averaging 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.4 steals -- but he handily exceeded all three of those averages Thursday in a solid all-around performance. Whenever Doncic misses a contest, Hardaway is likely to be counted on as the Mavericks' No. 2 offensive weapon behind Kyrie Irving, who put up 44 points against the Knicks.